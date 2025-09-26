AMMAN — Aqaba Water Company, through the Maan Water Directorate, completed on Thursday the construction of a new pumping station in Abu Al Lisaan and the rehabilitation of the Al Mriqha pumping station.

The projects were funded by UNICEF and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), with a total cost of JD450,000, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Director of Maan Water Directorate Mohammad Asoufi said that the projects aim to improve water services in the governorate, reduce water losses, lower energy costs, and introduce modern systems in pumping stations to enhance water supply efficiency.

Asoufi noted that the project serves around 1,500 subscribers in the Mriqha district, which comprises nine villages supplied by four groundwater wells. The operational capacity of the stations reaches about 150 cubic metres per hour, improving water pumping for residents in the district.

He highlighted that the projects were implemented by a local contractor under the supervision of Maan Water Department staff, noting that the schemes are part of Aqaba Water Company’s ongoing efforts to enhance water supply services in the governorate.

The projects are part of a series of initiatives carried out in the governorate in cooperation with UNICEF, with a total cost of JD550,000.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

