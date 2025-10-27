AMMAN — Jordan’s pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector boast a production capacity of JD1.6 billion annually, making it a vital safeguard for the Kingdom under all circumstances.

The sector’s products manufactured by Jordanian companies include human and veterinary medicines, therapeutic and medical preparations, disinfectants, dental supplies, laboratory reagents, medical devices, multipurpose medical and therapeutic materials, dietary supplements, and other related items, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fadi Atrash, the sector’s representative at the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), said that the pharmaceutical and medical supplies industries rank among Jordan’s "key strategic" industrial sectors, making a substantial contribution to the national economy.

He added that the sector is marked by its "diverse" expertise and close links with other industries connected to healthcare and medical provisioning in the Kingdom.

"The sector is capital- and technology-intensive, employing specialised scientific personnel, including chemists, biologists, and technicians," he said.

Atrash added that it also supports national exports, owing to the high quality and significant contributions of these industries.

He added that the sector, which comprises 151 operating facilities across the Kingdom, is considered one of the "largest" economic activities in terms of value added, since it is divided into three main subsectors- human medicines, veterinary medicines and medical supplies.

He noted that the sector’s value-added accounts for 51 per cent of total production, contributing around 3 per cent to the national GDP, while its share of total manufacturing output reaches 11 per cent.

Atrash stressed that the sector is one of the largest employers in Jordan, generating significant job opportunities, with a workforce of around 10,000, 95 per cent of whom are Jordanians. Women account for 35 per cent of the staff, one of the highest rates of female participation across industries.

He noted that the sector’s exports reached JD612 million last year, up 15 per cent on previous years, while exports from the start of this year to the end of July totalled JD353 million, reflecting a 7 per cent increase.

"Jordan’s pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector exports to 80 markets worldwide, with Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Algeria, the UAE, and the US accounting for some 71 per cent of total exports," he added.

Atrash highlighted that the Economic Modernisation Vision has singled out the pharmaceutical industry as a high-value sector, placing it at the heart of the economic growth agenda and setting ambitious targets over the next decade to position Jordan as a regional hub for pharmaceutical products.

The sector aims to boost exports to over JD2.1 billion by 2033, increase value added to around JD1.7 billion, expand the workforce to 16,000, and attract nearly JD1.1 billion in investments, all through 11 dedicated initiatives.

He underscored the key role of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration in supporting and advancing the Kingdom’s pharmaceutical industry, through continuous oversight and the introduction of modern regulations and systems that have helped elevate the sector to higher standards, Petra reported.

