AMMAN — The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) on Tuesday said that it achieved "positive" operational indicators in August, reinforcing its role as a “key” pillar in supporting national and regional supply chains.

In a statement, the company reported handling a total of 86,964 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in August, including 44,793 imported containers and 9,416 exported containers.

The terminal also handled 49 vessels during the month, processed 51,963 truck movements, and recorded 7,661 TEUs in transit cargo.

According to ACT, total throughput increased by 22.33 per cent year-on-year, reflecting the impact of seasonal trade flows and global shipping dynamics.

The ACT stressed that the results highlight its “vital role as a strategic logistics hub serving Jordan and the Levant, contributing to the smooth movement of goods and efficiently connecting global trade routes with regional markets.”

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

