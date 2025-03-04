AMMAN: Jordan has made "impressive" progress in the 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Report, one of the leading international assessments of entrepreneurship ecosystems worldwide.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Monday, the report showed "significant" improvements in several key indicators, signalling a remarkable improvement in the Kingdom's entrepreneurial landscape, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The report said that Jordan experienced a significant increase in its early-stage entrepreneurial activity index, with the report showing an increase in the number of individuals starting their own businesses.

The index of entrepreneurial intentions has improved, indicating a growing trend of people considering entrepreneurship as a sustainable economic path.

Jordan also made progress in its business environment, as the Kingdom's physical infrastructure score rose to 7.6 out of 10, demonstrating improvements in the business climate.

Market dynamics jumped from a score of 2.1 in 2023 to 5.2 in 2024, suggesting a more agile and open market environment.

In the field of entrepreneurial finance, Jordan's score increased from 4.3 in 2023 to 4.5 in 2024, signalling improved access to finance for new businesses.

The government's tax and red tape policies also improved, with the score rising from 4.7 to 5.3, reflecting ongoing efforts to ease business regulations and encourage start ups.

Highlighting progress in entrepreneurship education, the report revealed that in schools, entrepreneurship education improved from a score of 2.9 to 3.7, while after-school programmes increased from 3.7 to 4.3, which indicates an increasing focus on instilling an entrepreneurial mindset in the younger generation.

At the national level, Jordan saw an improvement in the Entrepreneurship Context Index, with its score rising from 4.7 in 2023 to 5 in 2024, where Jordan climbed to 18th out of 56 economies, up from 20th out of 49 countries in 2023.

The Ministry of Digital Economy, in collaboration with the national team, plans to publish a comprehensive national report detailing the local entrepreneurship landscape in Jordan.

This progress underscores Jordan's commitment to boosting its entrepreneurial ecosystem, backed by government support, improved access to finance and a focus on education.

It positions Jordan as a growing hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region, creating more opportunities for entrepreneurs and innovators in the Kingdom.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

