Amman: The Ministry Of Water And Irrigation On Wednesday Signed An Agreement With Local Contractors To Implement The Second, Third And Fourth Phases Of The Construction Of Bani Kenanah Water Supply System Project Through A $51-million Deal Funded By The European Investment Bank (eib).

Minister Of Water And Irrigation Raed Abu Soud, Speaking At The Signing Ceremony Alongside Eib Representative Suad Farsi, Stressed The Project’s Importance In Improving Water Services And Advancing The Government’s Economic Modernisation Vision, The Jordan News Agency, Petra, Reported.

He Noted That The Initiative Aligns With The National Water Strategy 2023-2040 And The Water Authority's Broader Plans.

The Minister Highlighted Ongoing Efforts To Upgrade And Replace Water Pipelines By The End Of 2025 To Enhance Efficiency, Minimise Water Losses, Reduce Energy Consumption, And Bolster Self-sufficiency In The Water Sector.

He Stressed The Project's "significance" In Serving Northern Regions With High Concentrations Of Syrian Refugees, Utilising Modern Water Management Technologies.

The Agreement Covers The Installation Of Main And Secondary Water Supply Lines To Serve 25 Villages In Bani Kenanah. Upon Completion, 93 Per Cent Of The Area's Residents Will Have Access To Natural Water Supply, Improving Distribution Efficiency And Replacing Outdated Networks.

The Project Includes The Construction Of A 15-kilometre (km) Transmission Line With A 700-millimetre (mm) Diameter From The Zubda Reservoir To The Bani Kenanah Reservoir, Along With 70-km Long Of Pipelines Ranging From 150 To 600mm In Diameter And 545km Of Pipelines Between 50 And 300mm Made Of Ductile Iron And Polyethylene.

Additional Infrastructure Includes A 16,000 Cubic-metre Water Tank, A 1,000 Cubic-meter Water Tank, And A Modern Pumping Station. The Project Also Features An Operations And Security Facility, House Connections, 33 Electromagnetic Meters, And A Scada System For Real-time Monitoring.

The Second, Third, And Fourth Phases Will Commence Following The Completion Of The First Phase (package A), Valued At $15.5 Million, Which Includes The Construction Of The Bani Kenanah Reservoir, Transmission Line, And Pumping Station.

The Project Is Expected To Be Completed By The End Of 2027.

Abu Soud Praised The Partnership Between Jordan And The Eib, Expressing Gratitude For The Financial Support Provided By Donor Countries To Address The Kingdom’s Water Challenges.

