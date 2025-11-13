AMMAN — The Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company in Zarqa has received around 3,430 barrels of Iraqi crude oil between October 11 and November 10, 2025, under the framework of the renewed memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the deliveries were part of the quantities that had been delayed due to logistical reasons, the public service broadcaster Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The ministry said the continuation of these shipments ensures the steady supply of a portion of Jordan’s crude oil needs, in line with the energy cooperation agreements between the two countries.

It also said that the move reflects the ongoing cooperation between Amman and Baghdad in the energy sector and aims to bolster economic ties and enhance Jordan’s energy security.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

