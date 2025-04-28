AMMAN — Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) Ziad Saideh on Saturday announced that 100,000 composite plastic gas cylinders will be available in the market during the initial phase, following full approval and inspection by relevant government authorities.

In remarks to Al Mamlaka TV, he said that the price of the composite cylinder will match that of the traditional metal one.

Saideh said that the cylinders are expected to be available in the market by the end of the first half of 2025, after completing the necessary testing procedures and factory inspections.

He also noted that two investors have already applied to invest in the composite gas cylinders.

Work is still underway to finalise the regulatory and legislative procedures necessary for granting them licenses to distribute the cylinders through authorised filling centres.

He added that other investors have shown interest and made inquiries regarding the initiative.

In an earlier statement to Al Mamlaka TV, Saideh noted that the handling and loading of the composite cylinders will follow the current approved practices, utilising special boxes within licensed distribution vehicles, in line with public safety requirements.

The EMRC in February announced the adoption of plastic gas cylinders for household use.

At the time, the commission said that these cylinders will be available as an optional alternative alongside the traditional metal cylinders currently used in homes.

The decision aligns with technological advancements in gas filling, storage, and distribution, aiming to enhance safety standards, sustainability in energy resource utilisation, and provide more efficient solutions for consumers while improving quality of life.

EMRC stressed that introducing this type of cylinder, the first of its kind in Jordan, will benefit all stakeholders, including citizens, industry workers, and investors alike.

The new household gas cylinder has a capacity of 12.5 kilogrammes of gas, matching that of the traditional metal cylinder.

Tests conducted by the Royal Scientific Society have confirmed the quality of the plastic cylinders, including explosion resistance, fragmentation control, pressure endurance and heat tolerance.

The "high-quality" materials of the plastic cylinders contribute to lower carbon emissions, improved environmental sustainability, and enhanced recyclability, making them an eco-friendly alternative to traditional metal cylinders, the EMRC noted.

