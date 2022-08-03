AMMAN — The joint Jordanian-Egyptian Land Transport Technical Committee on Tuesday concluded a meeting in Amman that addressed enhancing transport cooperation between the two countries.

Headed by Jordanian Ministry of Transport Secretary General Wissam Tahtamoni and Egyptian Domestic and International Land Transport Regulatory Authority CEO Sayed Metwalli, the meeting covered issues such as facilitating the transit of Jordanian trucks through Egyptian territories to Libya and completing an electronic connection project.

The committee also discussed the potential use of storage and logistical facilities in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone for the Egyptian commercial and industrial sectors, as well as fee reductions for trucks carrying hazardous materials at the Nuweiba Port, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.