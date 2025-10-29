AMMAN — Garments topped the list of Jordan’s national exports during the first eight months of 2025, reaching JD1.159 billion compared with JD1.126 billion during the same period last year, marking a 2.9 per cent increase, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).

Fertilisers ranked second, with exports rising by 9.8 per cent to JD670 million, up from JD610 million during the same period last year, according (DoS) foreign trade report.

Exports of jewellery and precious metals recorded a slight decline of 1.5 per cent, dropping to JD473 million from JD480 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical preparations maintained strong performance, growing by 5.9 per cent to JD398 million, compared with JD376 million for the same period of 2024.

Phosphate exports increased by 9.7 per cent to JD374 million, compared with JD341 million a year earlier, while potash exports rose by 12.9 per cent to JD359 million, up from JD318 million during the same period last year.

Exports of other goods totalled JD2.665 billion, compared with JD2.393 billion for the same period last year, marking an 11.4 per cent increase.

On the import side, data showed that crude oil, petroleum products, and mineral oils continued to account for the largest share of the Kingdom’s import bill through the end of August, despite a 3.2 per cent drop in value to JD1.755 billion, compared with JD1.813 billion a year earlier.

Imports of machinery, mechanical appliances, and parts saw a notable increase of 25.3 per cent, reaching JD1.093 billion, compared with JD872 million for the same period last year.

Jewellery imports recorded the sharpest jump, surging by 49.4 per cent to JD995 million, up from JD666 million during the same period of 2024.

Imports of electrical machinery and equipment also rose by 9.3 per cent in the first eight months of this year, totalling JD647 million, compared with JD592 million a year earlier.

Imports of vehicles, motorcycles, and their parts dropped by 14.5 per cent to JD999 million, compared with JD1.168 billion during the same period last year, while grain imports declined by 9.8 per cent to JD452 million, down from JD501 million a year earlier.

The value of other imported materials during the January–August period reached approximately JD7.2 billion, representing an increase of 5.4 per cent compared with JD6.845 billion for the same period last year.

