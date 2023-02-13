Fuel subsidy disbursements for the public transport sector will begin on Sunday, Head of Land Transport Regulatory Commission Abd Al Raheem Wreikat announced on Saturday.

Wreikat said that around 22,000 operators in the public transport sector are expected to benefit from this support, emphasising that all necessary procedures have been completed, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Beneficiaries can receive support by visiting the operating companies, as all lists have been delivered to the commission partners, or the gas stations authorised to charge the fuel subsidy cards.

