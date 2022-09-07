AMMAN — Jordanian expatriates' remittances in the first seven months of 2022 went up by 0.8 per cent, totalling $1.98 billion, compared with an increase of 0.6 per cent in the same period of 2021, where remittances totalled $1.963 billion, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) said on Tuesday.

CBJ figures from July of 2022 showed $290.4 million in remittances, compared with $307.8 million in July of 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Expatriates’ remittances are considered a main contributory element to the Kingdom’s foreign currency reserves that amounted to a total of $16.6 billion by the end of July, 2022, CBJ added.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).