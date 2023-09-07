AMMAN — Intensive efforts are underway with the relevant Qatari authorities to explore the possibility of increasing Qatari investment in Jordan, Minister of Investment Khuloud Al Saqqaf said on Wednesday. In an interview with the Qatar News Agency, the minister said that these efforts include presenting investment opportunities and incentives available to Qatari businesspeople, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Stressing the vital role of Qatari investment in Jordan, she noted that Qatar stands out as one of the leading investors in Jordan, with investments of more than $4.5 billion spread across various sectors, including real estate, hotels, tourism services, banking, healthcare, energy, the industrial sector and oil derivatives. In particular, $550 million has been invested in the Qatari private sector, $950 million in the financial market and the Amman Stock Exchange, and the remainder in a variety of sectors, the minister said.

