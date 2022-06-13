AMMAN — Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Duty Free Shops Company Ezz Al Din Kanakrieh on Sunday said that the company’s financial performance has shown a “remarkable” improvement compared with the previous two years.

He attributed the improvements to recovery from the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and the return of travellers and tourists.

Official data also shows that there has been a “significant” increase in the number of tourists coming to Jordan in 2022, he said.

In regard to the company, Kanakrieh announced that it is working to develop and increase services provided to travellers across Jordanian borders, ports and stores in the Boulevard and Aqaba.

He referred to the completion of one of the “largest, most diversified” entertainment malls in Aqaba, “Al Nafoura Mall”. The project constitutes “a leap” in shopping in Aqaba thanks to its “high-quality specifications”, he said.

Multiple investment companies were contracted to provide high-quality products at the new mall, he said, noting that the project will contribute to providing more job opportunities.

He revealed that the company will also establish a new development project adjacent to the mall in coordination with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and the Aqaba Development Corporation.

He also said that His Majesty King Abdullah’s keenness to encourage investments in the Kingdom, including the city of Aqaba, and the effective follow-up by HRH Crown Prince Hussein has contributed significantly to the development.

He underlined the importance of the government programmes and plans as part of the economic modernisation plan launched recently, under Royal support and patronage.

