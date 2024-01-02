AMMAN — The government’s fuel pricing committee on Sunday lowered the prices of diesel, unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline for 1-31 January.

Using the formula for pricing fuel derivatives, the committee decided that the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will see a decrease of JD 0.020, and will be sold at JD0.895 in January. The price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will also decrease in January to JD1.130 per litre, down from JD1.160 per litre in December, marking a drop of JD 0.030.

The committee said that diesel will see a decrease of JD0.030, and it will be sold at JD0.720 in January, down from December's JD0. 750.

The committee also decided that the price of kerosene will remain unchanged in January, and will continue to be sold at JD0.620 per litre.

The price of gas cylinders, used for cooking and heating purposes, will remain at JD7 as usual, according to the committee’s decision, made in line with the Royal directives.

The committee, which meets monthly to adjust domestic prices consistent with oil price changes in the international market, said that it referred to international oil prices to set the prices for January.

Also on Sunday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for January at zero fils per kilowatt-hour (kWh), Petra added.

