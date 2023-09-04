AMMAN — Director-General of the Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) Mohammad Dogan and Representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Jordan Nabil Assaf on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The MoU pertains to cooperation in a number of fields, especially in the “Sustainable Production and Utilisation of Agro-natural Resources (SPUAR)” initiative in Maan Governorate.

The project involves the establishment of a sustainable system using agro-natural resources, including land, water and vegetation. The ACC will grant loans within its regular programmes for those who qualified by FAO project management. The project focuses on rainwater harvesting for the production of vegetables and herbs, enhancing the capabilities and skills of the targeted rural communities and improving access to financing.

