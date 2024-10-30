Books have opened on Wednesday for the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank’s Regulation S Euro-denominated sukuk.

Guidance for the senior unsecured issuance is in the mid-swaps + 50 basis points area.

The sukuk will be issued under the $25 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme. The bank raised $2 billion with its first benchmark public sukuk issuance of the year in May.

Pricing date is 30 October with settlement date on 5 November 2024.

Joint lead managers are Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, GIB Capital, ING, J.P. Morgan, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, and NATIXIS Billing & Delivery J.P. Morgan

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com