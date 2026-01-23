PHOTO
DAKAR - Benin issued $500 million in seven-year Islamic bonds or sukuks, the West African nation's government said in a statement on Thursday.
The sukuk carries a 4.92% coupon after a full dollar–euro hedge, it said.
The West African nation said it also reopened its 2038 Eurobond for an additional $350 million equivalent at a 6.19% coupon, also fully hedged.
It added that both operations drew exceptionally strong demand, supported by a multiyear marketing effort in the Gulf, Europe, Asia and the United States, with combined orders exceeding $7 billion — more than eight times the issue size.
Benin said the transactions will help cover a significant share of funding needs under the 2026 budget while improving the maturity profile of public debt.
(Reporting by Ayen Deng Bior in Dakar; Editing by Bate Felix, Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)