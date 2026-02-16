Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank–Egypt (ADIB-Egypt) announced record financial results for 2025, driven by robust performance across all business lines and sustained operational growth.

The bank’s annual results showed strong year-on-year expansion across key financial indicators. Total assets increased by EGP 87bn, up 33%, reaching EGP 347bn compared to EGP 260.5bn in 2024.

Total customer financing and credit facilities grew by EGP 55bn, marking a 53% increase to EGP 159bn, versus EGP 104.4bn in 2024. Customer deposits rose by EGP 78bn, up 39%, to EGP 278bn, compared to EGP 200bn the previous year.

Consolidated net profit after tax reached EGP 12.6bn, compared to EGP 9.02bn in 2024, representing an increase of EGP 3.6bn, or 40%. The bank confirmed that these results were achieved without any exceptional or non-recurring gains, including foreign exchange differences or one-off transactions.

Profitability indicators also recorded solid growth. Total revenues rose to EGP 23.6bn, up EGP 5.6bn, or 31%, year-on-year. Net income from funds reached EGP 20.2bn, reflecting an increase of EGP 4.9bn, or 32%, compared to the previous financial year.

Net fee and commission income climbed to EGP 2.7bn, up EGP 835m, or 44%, year-on-year, reflecting sustained client activity and strong investor confidence in the bank’s strategy and performance.

Operational efficiency metrics remained robust in 2025. Return on equity stood at 44%, while the cost-to-income ratio improved to 17.2%. The capital adequacy ratio reached 19.44%, underscoring the bank’s solid capital base.

Alongside its strong financial performance, ADIB-Egypt received 45 prestigious regional and international awards in 2025 from leading financial institutions and industry bodies. These accolades reaffirmed its standing as Egypt’s leading Islamic bank and reflected consistent execution and market leadership.

For the eighth consecutive year, the bank was named Best Islamic Bank in Egypt by Global Finance magazine. It also secured six international awards in sustainable Islamic banking. Expansion efforts continued through the introduction of new services and branch network growth, bringing the bank’s footprint to 75 branches across Cairo and other governorates.

Commenting on the results, CEO and Managing Director Mohamed Aly said: “We are proud of the steady progress we continue to achieve year after year. 2025 marked another milestone in the bank’s distinctive growth journey. Our performance indicators reflect disciplined execution, business expansion across all sectors, and a clear strategic direction. This is a genuine success story and a model of excellence in the Egyptian market, particularly within Islamic banking.”

