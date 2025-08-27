Bahrain - The second issue of long-term ijara murabaha sukuk has been oversubscribed by 140 per cent, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announced yesterday.

The size of the issuance is BD200 million for a maturity period of four years starting from tomorrow and maturing on August 28, 2029, at an expected profit rate of 5.75 per cent per annum.

The ijara murabaha sukuk are issued by the CBB under the domestic sukuk programme on behalf of the government.

This is issue No.2 (ISIN BH0001030590) of the long-term ijara murabaha sukuk series.

