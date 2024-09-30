Ibri – The organic date farm in the wilayat of Ibri, Dhahirah, has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining a prestigious international organic agriculture certificate, ‘Ecocert’, making it the largest certified organic palm farm in Oman.

Affiliated with Nakheel Oman Development Company, the farm is a leading project that contributes to food security and economic returns while enhancing the date palm sector through advanced agricultural technologies.

Eng Masoud bin Saeed al Hinai, Senior Specialist for Agricultural Operations at Nakheel, highlighted that the farm’s Ecocert certification allows its products to be sold in American and European markets, reaffirming the company’s commitment to organic practices.

The organic farm spread over 4.8mn sqm has 35,000 date palm trees, including the fardh, khalas, fahol and majdool varieties. The company aims to expand its cultivation to 50,000 trees to meet the global market demand.

Utilising cutting-edge irrigation technologies, the farm ensures efficient water use while maintaining sustainability by avoiding chemical fertilisers and pesticides. This commitment results in higher quality products that appeal to consumers.

Oman is dedicated to nurturing palm cultivation by establishing modern farms across various governorates to enhance agricultural development, food security, and investment opportunities in this vital sector.

