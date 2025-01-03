Germany has introduced a new online portal this January to make it easier for people from around the world to apply for entry visas.

For visitors from countries without a visa waiver agreement with Germany, getting an entry permit is a necessary step before traveling to the country.

In the past, applicants had to complete lengthy paper forms and send them to the nearest German embassy or consulate, which could be far away—sometimes hundreds of kilometers.

However, from January, visa applicants need to follow a three-step process to obtain the permit required to enter Germany.

1. Online Application

Applicants must fill out an online form for the specific visa they need through the Consular Services Portal. They will also upload supporting documents, such as scanned passports or proof of qualifications.

2. Preliminary Review

The German mission conducts an initial check of the application. If additional information is needed, officials will request it through the portal.

3. In-Person Appointment

Applicants are invited to their nearest German mission for an appointment to verify their identity, review original documents, and collect biometric data like photos and fingerprints.

Throughout the process, applicants can track the status of their application via the portal. They can also use the Visa Navigator tool to determine which type of visa they need to apply for.

