Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is a premier public research university in Malaysia, specialising in engineering, science and technology. Located in Johor Bahru and with a campus in Kuala Lumpur, UTM is committed to producing globally competitive graduates and advancing cutting-edge research that addresses national and global challenges.

CDL Academy Sdn. Bhd. is the professional learning and development platform of the YTL Cement Group, established to support training and talent development within the construction industry. CDL Academy focuses on developing well-trained, industry-ready professionals through structured training and practical knowledge-sharing. Beyond technical disciplines, CDL Academy serves as a hub for knowledge exchange, innovation and collaboration. It brings together practitioners, academics and universities, as well as industry leaders, industry associations and governing bodies through training programmes, seminars, workshops and strategic partnerships. Through its commitment to quality education and best-practice sharing, CDL Academy aims to contribute to strengthening industry talent pipelines, supporting university–industry collaboration, and supporting the long-term advancement and sustainability of the construction ecosystem.

(from left to right): Datuk Aziyah Mohamed, Co-chairman of CDL Academy Sdn. Bhd., Dato’ Sr. Mohd Zaid Zakaria, Chairman of CDL Academy Sdn. Bhd., Prof. Dr. Mohd Shafry Bin Mohd Rahim, Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, and Associate Professor Ir. Dr. Noor Nabilah Sarbini, Director, Forensic Engineering Centre of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia during the Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony between CDL Academy Sdn. Bhd. and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.