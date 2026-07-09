XTransfer recognised in The Payments Power 50 2026.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2026 -the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform. The annual list is published by the authoritative international organisation, The Power 50, celebrating the companies and industry voices making their mark across the global payments industry.Now in its second year, The Payments Power 50 recognises 40 companies and 10 industry influencers making a meaningful contribution to one of the most competitive areas of financial services.The 2026 list comes at an important moment for payments. Merchants are looking to improve approval rates and customer experience, providers are balancing fraud, resilience and regulation, and banks and fintechs are exploring new ways to support open banking, cross-border payments, digital wallets, embedded finance and settlement.Serving more than 890,000 registered SMEs globally, XTransfer helps businesses improve payment efficiency and reduce operational friction in international transactions., said, "Being recognised in The Payments Power 50 is a meaningful milestone for our team and a validation of our long-term mission: to make cross-border trade payments simpler, safer and more accessible for SMEs worldwide. We will continue to invest in compliance and product innovation, and deepen collaboration with financial institutions to help more businesses trade globally with confidence.", said, "We're proud to recognise XTransfer as part of this year's cohort. The Payments Power 50 is designed to celebrate the companies and individuals driving the industry forward, bring the payments community together and give those shaping the sector a platform throughout the year. Congratulations to XTransfer and everyone included in The Payments Power 50 2026."Hashtag: #XTransfer

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About The Power 50

The Power 50 is a media platform and networking hub for the most influential, innovative and powerful figures in payments and fintech. Its annual guides reveal the most influential, innovative companies and visionary personalities shaping their industry.

About XTransfer

XTransfer, the world's largest B2B cross-border trade payment platform with over US$60 billion TPV in 2025, according to CIC. Founded in 2017 as one of the first payment platforms worldwide dedicated to B2B cross-border trade, we serve the largest customer base of over 890,000 registered SMEs globally.



We connect top-tier financial institutions directly to SMEs, the backbone of global trade, giving businesses of every size access to the same secure, compliant and seamless payment infrastructure once reserved for multinationals. As of March 31, 2026, we provide payment services across more than 200 countries and regions through partnerships with financial institutions, including some of the most established international banks around the world.



XTransfer has obtained required licenses in major hubs, including the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, the Netherlands, Australia and Canada.



For more information, please visit: https://www.xtransfer.com



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