The company uses premium 3M TPU film with self-healing properties to create precise, model-specific protection with up to 99% custom-fit coverage. All films are custom-measured and laser-cut in Singapore using precision U.S.-engineered technology, then professionally installed by trained specialists in a dedicated service center. Watchskins Singapore is committed to providing high-quality protection that preserves the appearance and performance of every timepiece. Legal Disclaimer: Watchskins is not an authorized dealer, distributor, or affiliate of any brands, products, or materials mentioned. All trademarks and logos belong to their respective owners. Use of 3M products does not imply any association or authorization from 3M.

Watchskins Singapore specializes in custom-cut protective films for more than 15 luxury watch brands, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Tudor, Richard Mille, Vacheron Constantin, Cartier, IWC, Omega, Bvlgari, Breitling, and Panerai. With over 5,000 timepieces protected since inception, Watchskins Singapore has established itself as a trusted authority in luxury watch protection across the region.

