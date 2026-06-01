MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire 2 June 2026 -The MoUs were signed during the Vietnam–Philippines Business Forum, held as part of the official visit by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm to the Republic of the Philippines.The partnership with CAITO aims to enhance Vinpearl's brand awareness within the Philippines' travel trade community while creating additional opportunities to develop hospitality, entertainment and MICE offerings in Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Da Nang. CAITO is currently one of the Philippines' leading tourism organizations, with an extensive network of travel businesses across the region.With Klook, one of Asia's leading travel experience platforms, Vinpearl and VinWonders aim to expand their strategic collaboration across distribution, communications and tourism promotion in key international markets, particularly the Philippines and broader Southeast Asia. The partnership is expected to expand the presence of the Vinpearl–VinWonders ecosystem in major international markets, while further elevating Vietnam's tourism image across global travel and digital media platforms.shared:Previously, during its business engagements in Thailand and Singapore, Vinpearl also entered into MoUs with Agoda, AirAsia MOVE, BeMyGuest and GlobalTix to expand international distribution channels for its hospitality, resort and travel experience offerings.Together with the agreements established in the Philippines, this series of partnerships with leading regional players across aviation, travel trade, digital tourism, and travel distribution reflects Vinpearl's ongoing efforts to build a comprehensive international market development network across Southeast Asia.Beyond expanding its partner ecosystem, these collaborations provide a foundation for Vinpearl to strengthen its presence in key markets, engage more effectively with international travelers, and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnam's tourism industry within the region.Hashtag: #Vinpearl

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About CAITO

CAITO (Calabarzon Alliance of Independent Tour Operators, Inc.) ONE CALABARZON is an association of independent travel businesses and tourism partners in the Philippines, established in 2020. With a rapidly expanding member network and close collaboration with the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT), CAITO has become one of the country's most dynamic tourism organizations, playing an active role in tourism promotion, business connectivity and international collaboration, particularly in the areas of MICE and B2B. The organization is anchored in a vision to promote Philippine destinations, tourism products, cultural heritage, cuisine, and services while strengthening the country's tourism identity through collaboration, shared promotion, and collective growth.



About Klook

Klook is one of the leading travel experience platforms in the Asia-Pacific region, offering attractions, tours, transportation, accommodation, and travel services on a global scale. To date, Klook has recorded more than 65 million bookings across over 200 markets, supporting more than 40 payment methods alongside e-ticketing services and 24/7 customer support.



The platform currently operates a community of more than 30,000 content creators across 88 markets, helping promote tourism and inspire exploration for millions of travelers worldwide.







About Vinpearl

Vinpearl is Vietnam's leading tourism, hospitality and entertainment brand, currently operating 60 properties across 20 provinces and cities nationwide. Its ecosystem includes a network of five-star hotels and resorts with more than 17,500 rooms; 16 VinWonders theme parks offering a wide range of attractions for all audiences; six world-class golf courses; and three international-standard convention centers and theaters under the VinPalace brand. The ecosystem also features two semi-wildlife conservation and care parks, an equestrian academy, and million-dollar live-action shows in Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, attracting millions of visitors each year.









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