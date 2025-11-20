Founded in 1900, TORI SANWA is one of Japan's most historic and highly regarded chicken brands. The brand is dedicated to utilizing the rare purebred Nagoya Cochin chicken in its cuisine, with all ingredients meticulously raised and directly supplied by its own farms. Through its extreme attention to ingredients and unwavering adherence to tradition, TORI SANWA is beloved by local Japanese diners and has successfully expanded into international markets, including Taiwan and Singapore. Its launch in Hong Kong presents an opportunity for local diners to savor the exceptional flavors of chicken cuisine honed through a century of craftsmanship. Address：Shop TKS-02, G/F, Apita, Cityplaza, 18 Taikoo Shing Road, Tai Koo Operating Hours ：Monday to Friday: 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday : 11:30 AM to 10:00 PM Phone：+852 2166 1159 Email： torisanwatsq@thefoodstory.hk Website： thefoodstoryhk.com/torisanwahk Facebook： 雞三和 Tori Sanwa Hong Kong Instagram： @torisanwahk

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.