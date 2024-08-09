Jointly created by GEG and iQIYI to celebrate the inventive “chinoiserie” art style. State-of-the-art VR technology delivers a superb experience in a 16,000-square-foot venue.

(From left to right) Held on August 9, the opening ceremony of the “Love Between Fairy and Devil” VR Immersive Experience Center was attended by Stefan Wang, Chairman of Stellar Pictures; Jeffrey Jiang, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Services, Galaxy Entertainment Group; Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer–Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Ms. Esther Yu, the female lead in “Love Between Fairy and Devil”; Mr. Cheang Kai Meng, Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Zhang Hang, Senior Vice President of iQIYI; Chen Xiao, Senior Vice President of iQIYI, Yucheng Zhang, CEO of Stellar Pictures and Hu Shihui, Chairman & CEO of X-META Wonderland.

The highly anticipated “Love Between Fairy and Devil” VR Immersive Experience Center officially opens today, August 9, at Galaxy Macau with a grand opening ceremony. This project is the second initiative in Macau resulting from the strategic partnership between Galaxy Macau and iQIYI, following the “2023 iQIYI Scream Night”.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 August 2024 - Riding the wave of immersive entertainment, the brand-new "Love Between Fairy and Devil" VR Immersive Experience Center officially opens today at Galaxy Macau. Adapted from the phenomenal IP work "Love Between Fairy and Devil" produced by iQIYI, this groundbreaking entertainment project is jointly created by iQIYI's Dream Verse Studio and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG). As the largest immersive experience center in Macau, its grand opening demonstrates the city's endeavor to join the "metaverse" of cultural tourism. Various guests and media representatives were invited to the opening ceremony where they all celebrated the new trend that marries technological advances with the distinctive "chinoiserie" style that has captured hearts across the globe.Held at 3pm at the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC), the opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, and Mr. Cheang Kai Meng, Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, as the officiating guests. Esther Yu, who plays the female lead "Xiao Lan Hua" in "Love Between Fairy and Devil" also made a surprise appearance to show her support. Other attendees included Zhang Hang, Senior Vice President of iQIYI; Chen Xiao, Senior Vice President of iQIYI; Stefan Wang, Chairman of Stellar Pictures; Yucheng Zhang, CEO of Stellar Pictures; Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer–Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group; and Jeffrey Jiang, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Services, Galaxy Entertainment Group.In his speech, Mr. Kevin Kelley stated: "The establishment of the 'Love Between Fairy and Devil' VR Experience Center at Galaxy Macau is not only a technological innovation but also a significant initiative to introduce global visitors to traditional Chinese culture. The new project also reaffirms our commitment to supporting the Macao SAR Government's efforts to develop the city as a 'global hub for tourism and leisure'. We hope that this VR Immersive Experience Center will become a new cultural and tourist landmark in Macau."Mr. Zhang Hang said, "The 'Love Between Fairy and Devil' VR Experience theater is the latest generation immersive experience product developed by iQIYI's Dream Verse Studio over 12 months. We are pleased that the world's first store is opening at Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort. We hope that through the joint efforts of iQIYI and Galaxy Macau, the VR Experience theater will offer an unparalleled immersive experience to visitors in the Greater Bay Area and enhance the cultural and tourism consumption experience."After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the attending guests had the opportunity to enjoy the new "Love Between Fairy and Devil" VR Immersive Experience Center firsthand. The venue was filled with amazement and laughter as everyone immersed themselves in the universe of "Love Between Fairy and Devil", an enchanting realm that blends world-leading technology with an inventive "chinoiserie and two-dimensional" art style.Covering an area of more than 16,000 square feet, the Center is divided into five main sections where visitors will have the opportunity to try on some stunningcostumes, enjoy the Immersive Show & VR Experience, take stunning photos with magical decorations, savor delicious treats, and even purchase themed souvenirs to take home so they can relive their romantic moments anytime, anywhere. With the help of state-of-the-art VR technology, highly realistic 3D modeling, and Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC), along with numerous mechanical devices, the project delivers an immersive entertainment experience that blends virtuality and reality.The Hanfu Experience offers 220 exquisite costumes for guests of all ages, as well as professional makeup and hairstyling services to embody the elegance of ancient China while delving into the rich history and cultural significance behind each garment. Visitors can capture magical moments and transport themselves into the enchanting world of "Love Between Fairy and Devil", perfect for taking stunning photos and selfies that will make you feel like you've stepped right into a scene from the drama.The Immersive Show will be led by real-life non-player characters (NPC). Following the storyline, players will work together to solve mysteries and unlock various mechanisms, eventually entering the VR Experience area. Once equipped with VR gear, players will transform into characters from the drama and embark on a thrilling and exciting adventure. Players can experience cutting-edge VR equipment along with sensor devices such as servo motors, dynamic platforms, audio vibrations, and more, to fully engage their five senses by simulating sensations like touch, wind, ice, heat, and weightlessness.The collaboration between Galaxy Macau and iQIYI has achieved breakthroughs not only in technology but also in the promotion of culture. Every detail within the Experience Center incorporates rich elements of traditional Chinese style, from architectural design to interactive content, reflecting a deep respect for, and promotion of, Chinese traditional culture.At the opening ceremony, Galaxy Macau announced that there are more traditional Chinese-themed events in the pipeline, especially during upcoming festivals such as the Qixi Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival. These events will feature a myriad of onsite experiences that blend ancient charm with modern innovation, not only enriching visitors' experiences in Macau but also setting the city on track for the cross-sector integration of "tourism + culture".Moving forward, the strategic partnership between Galaxy Macau and iQIYI will continue to deepen. Both parties warmly welcome all enthusiasts of technology and Chinese traditional culture to visit the "Love Between Fairy and Devil" VR Immersive Experience Center at Galaxy Macau, where they can embark on an unprecedented fantasy adventure, traveling back in time to a "" world and experiencing the fusion of technology and culture.10:00-23:001001, 1/F, Pearl Lobby, Galaxy Macauavailable from 10:30 until 20:00 (Additional fees apply)available from 11:00 to 20:00 (Additional fees apply)MOP 238 from Monday to FridayMOP 298 on Saturday and Sunday+853 2888 0888*For tickets or bookings for the Hanfu Experience, please visit the official website of Galaxy Macau: https://www.galaxyresorts.com.cn/love-between-fairy-and-devil-vr-experience-center-galaxy-macautm/ The summer sun is calling, and it's time to come out and play! 