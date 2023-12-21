The fourth award season of the VinFuture Prize has now begun, following the 2023 VinFuture Prize's conclusion. An official call for nominations will be launched from 2:00 p.m. on January 9, 2024 to 2:00 p.m. on April 17, 2023, Hanoi time (GMT+7). The award honors advances in science and technology that are aligned with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as eradicating poverty, ending hunger, improving health and quality of life, creating opportunities for progressive education, clean water, renewable energy, reducing inequality, and responding to climate change. Nominators can submit their nominations by logging into this portal: https://online.vinfutureprize.org/nomination .

The VinFuture Prize is the core activity of the VinFuture Foundation, a non-profit organization established on International Human Solidarity Day on December 20th, 2020, co-founded by billionaire Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong and his wife, Mrs. Pham Thu Huong. The VinFuture Prize aims to recognize transformative scientific and technological innovations capable of making significant positive changes in the lives of millions of people worldwide.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.