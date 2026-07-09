Hutchison Ports is the ports and related services division of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. Hutchison Ports is the world's leading port investor, developer and operator with a network of port operations in 53 ports spanning 24 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australasia. Over the years, Hutchison Ports has expanded into other logistics and transportation-related businesses, including cruise ship terminals, distribution centres, rail services and ship repair facilities. In 2025, Hutchison Ports handled a combined throughput of 90.1 million TEU.

Founded in 1981, TCL is committed to "Building a Sustainable and Connected Future with Advanced Technology," dedicated to empowering a smart, healthy lifestyle by enabling next-generation intelligent experiences. TCL Industries encompasses a wide range of smart consumer electronic products and services, including smart displays, smart home appliances, innovative businesses, and home internet solutions. Additionally, the Company is actively developing other ventures such as ecotechnology, industrial park management, smart manufacturing, and industrial financing. In the future, TCL Industries will continue to forge close partnerships with global allies to play a substantial role in globalization and offer a smarter experience to users worldwide through its smart-connected ecosystem. The Company will further enhance its investment in R&D, serving as a driving force behind technological innovations. TCL Industries will concentrate on penetrating the mid-high-end market and capitalizing on emerging business prospects. Additionally, as a responsible corporate citizen, the Company will actively promote green and sustainable development.

Serena Chen, Deputy General Manager, Global Logistics Center, TCL Industries (first from left) and Ken Chou, Group Commercial Director of Hutchison Ports (first from right), signed the MoU under the witness of Weiguo Shi, Vice President of TCL Industries (second from left) and Eric Ip, Group Managing Director (second from right).

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