Partnering on Green, Low-Carbon and Digital Transformations to Explore Sustainable Shipping, Logistics, and Global Supply Chains
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2026 - At the Shenzhen Port Global Supply Chain High-Quality Development Conference 2026, TCL Industries, a global leader in consumer electronics, and Hutchison Ports Holdings Limited (Hutchison Ports), the world's leading port investor, developer, and operator, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Guided by the shared vision of "Benefitting from New APEC Opportunities, Forging a New Future for Port and Shipping Cooperation", the two parties will establish a closer strategic partnership. Focusing on carbon reduction and digital transformation, TCL Industries and Hutchison Ports will leverage their respective strengths in smart technology, new energy, and global port networks to jointly drive green and sustainable development across the global shipping and logistics sectors.
At a time when global supply chains face the dual demands of environmental challenges and efficiency upgrades, this cross-sector collaboration serves as a significant benchmark for the industry. Under the MoU, the parties plan to engage in deep exchange, cooperation, and knowledge-sharing across three core areas:
- Exploring Emission Reduction Opportunities: Jointly researching carbon reduction solutions across the logistics supply chain to collaboratively address the challenges of global climate change.
- Planning and Developing Green Port Infrastructure: Integrating cutting-edge clean energy and energy-saving technologies to co-develop next-generation green ports, thereby reducing the overall environmental footprint of port operations.
- Accelerating Comprehensive Digital Transformation: Leveraging big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimise the synergistic efficiency of the port and logistics ecosystem, empowering green initiatives through digital technology.
Eric Ip, Group Managing Director of Hutchison Ports, said "We are delighted to enter into this forward-looking strategic partnership with TCL Industries. Hutchison Ports is committed to leading the green transition of the port industry. By joining forces with TCL Industries, we look forward to accelerating the integration of green infrastructure and digital technologies, ultimately providing more sustainable and intelligent solutions for our customers and global supply chains."
The signing of this MoU marks a solid step forward for TCL Industries and Hutchison Ports in addressing the sustainability challenges of global supply chains. Moving forward, both parties will establish regular communication mechanisms to steadily advance and implement their shared objectives, contributing to the development of a zero-carbon, smart global logistics ecosystem.
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About TCL
Founded in 1981, TCL is committed to "Building a Sustainable and Connected Future with Advanced Technology," dedicated to empowering a smart, healthy lifestyle by enabling next-generation intelligent experiences. TCL Industries encompasses a wide range of smart consumer electronic products and services, including smart displays, smart home appliances, innovative businesses, and home internet solutions. Additionally, the Company is actively developing other ventures such as ecotechnology, industrial park management, smart manufacturing, and industrial financing.
In the future, TCL Industries will continue to forge close partnerships with global allies to play a substantial role in globalization and offer a smarter experience to users worldwide through its smart-connected ecosystem. The Company will further enhance its investment in R&D, serving as a driving force behind technological innovations. TCL Industries will concentrate on penetrating the mid-high-end market and capitalizing on emerging business prospects. Additionally, as a responsible corporate citizen, the Company will actively promote green and sustainable development.
About Hutchison Ports
Hutchison Ports is the ports and related services division of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. Hutchison Ports is the world's leading port investor, developer and operator with a network of port operations in 53 ports spanning 24 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australasia. Over the years, Hutchison Ports has expanded into other logistics and transportation-related businesses, including cruise ship terminals, distribution centres, rail services and ship repair facilities.
In 2025, Hutchison Ports handled a combined throughput of 90.1 million TEU.
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