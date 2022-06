Sweden's economy slowed sharply in the first quarter of the year, final gross domestic product (GDP) data from the Statistics Office showed on Monday.

GDP contracted 0.8% compared with the final quarter of 2021, downwardly revised from the previous estimate of a 0.4% decline. On the year, the economy grew 3%, unrevised from the previous estimate.

