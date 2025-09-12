Qatar and Sweden have entered into an agreement to establish a joint business council (JBC), which aims to strengthen collaboration between the private sectors, open new channels for investment and partnership, and contribute to building a more sustainable future.



The agreement was signed by Ali bin Abdullatif al-Misnad, the Qatar Chamber’s board member, and Sara Radu, vice president of the Business Sweden, in the presence of HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohamed al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Benjamin Dousa, Minister of International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Sweden.



The agreement was signed on the sidelines of a meeting of a high-level business delegation from Sweden, led by Dousa, with Qatar Chamber to focus on cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the commercial and economic fields. They also addressed the investment climate and opportunities available in both countries, as well as the role of the private sector in stimulating mutual and joint investments and enhancing trade exchange.



The meeting also saw the participation of Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohamed al-Thani, chairman of Qatar Chamber; Gautam Bhattacharyya, Ambassador of Sweden to Qatar; and Nadya bint Ahmad al-Sheebi, Ambassador of Qatar to Sweden.



The signing of the Qatari–Swedish JBC marks a pivotal step in enhancing cooperation, Sheikh Khalifa said, affirming that the council will serve as a platform to bring together business leaders and companies from both nations, facilitate joint investments, and boost bilateral trade exchanges.



"Qatar is steadily advancing toward building a sustainable, knowledge-based economy, offering significant opportunities for Swedish companies to establish investments and forge strategic partnerships in the country," he said, calling on Swedish companies to invest in Qatar and collaborate with Qatari businesses.



Welcoming the agreement to establish the Qatari–Swedish JBC; Dousa expressed satisfaction on the growing momentum of investment relations between the two nations and the active presence of many Swedish companies in Qatar, particularly in health, digitalisation, and technology sectors.



The Swedish Minister called on Qatari companies to invest in Swedish technology, noting that his country is among the world’s top-ranked countries in innovation.



He also highlighted the alignment between Sweden’s vision and Qatar National Vision 2030, which provides diverse opportunities for cooperation, trade development, and addressing shared challenges.



According to al-Misnad, Qatar and Sweden enjoy strong and rapidly growing commercial and economic ties. At the private sector level, there are abundant opportunities for partnership and collaboration between Qatari and Swedish companies, particularly in technology and innovation sectors, he said.



Jan Larsson, chief executive officer of Business Sweden, said the Swedish delegation looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Qatari companies and investing in Qatar.



The business meet included presentations from both sides, featuring Invest Qatar, the Qatar Free Zones Authority, and Mwani Qatar, alongside leading Swedish companies.

