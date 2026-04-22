Founded in August 2020, North London Collegiate School (Singapore) is a British international school offering the academically ambitious NLCS curriculum, followed by the International Baccalaureate’s Middle Years Programme and culminates in the IB Diploma Programme. Drawing upon 175 years of educational heritage from its founding school in the UK, NLCS (Singapore) nurtures individuals to be intellectually curious, socially confident, and grounded in compassion. Every student is known, challenged, and celebrated through a rigorous academic framework, rich co-curricular opportunities, and exceptional pastoral care. Situated on Depot Road, the school is part of a global family of schools committed to educational excellence and developing global citizens.

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