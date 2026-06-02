Southco Launches Next-Gen Liquid Cooling Access Solutions at COMPUTEX 2026

Just in time for COMPUTEX Southco will debut its brand-new Blind Mate Quick Disconnect Adapter and Inject Eject Mechanism, a purpose-built hardware solution engineered exclusively for liquid-cooled servers and high-density data center environments. The adapter's design directly addresses critical customer pain points including difficult blind alignment, risky dry-break connections, and high insertion forces that complicate installation and maintenance. The new solution integrates refined structural performance to address high density computing challenges.
The adapter delivers exceptional misalignment tolerance, enabling reliable, effortless connection and disconnection for server and rack integration. Integrated within the solution, the matched dual-pivot ejector reduces operating force and features a foldable handle for easy front access. Working in synergy, an ergonomic injection and ejection force allows the ejectors to enable precise physical strength to activate and secure connection of blind mate adapter for consistent, leak-proof fluid connectivity.
"Keeping pace with global client demands and industry progression remains our enduring priority," Jason Cheng, business development director at Southco, says. "We proudly showcase our innovations engineered to solve liquid cooling challenges. Field-proven at top-tier client projects, Southco's solutions deliver enhanced efficiency and reliability for AI and high-performance computing applications."
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About Southco
Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 80 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.
Southco Asia Limited
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