- New agentic AI layer significantly accelerates secure SAP transformations, supporting customers and partners throughout the entire SAP data transformation lifecycle
- The innovative AI delivers insights in real time, speeds up decision-making, and reduces manual efforts
- Kyano® Lorna makes decades of transformation experience available globally in any language, enabling faster and more efficient projects while maintaining full auditability
In a typical SAP migration project, the actual data transformation run accounts for only a fraction of the overall project while requiring the highest levels of precision and auditability. SNP's proven Kyano CrystalBridge® solution already automates the core data migration to a high degree. The greatest opportunity to further accelerate project execution lies in the activities required around the core of the data migration itself. This is where Kyano Lorna comes in.
The AI solution reduces manual effort, speeds up decision-making, and provides project-specific recommendations and insights in real time. Users intuitively interact with Kyano Lorna using natural language to tap into over 30 years of SNP's practical data migration and transformation expertise. When connected to SAP systems, Kyano Lorna configures, runs, and interacts with SNP's transformation solutions to expedite project preparation and execution, assisting users e.g. with closed-loop troubleshooting during test migrations. Available 24/7 and able to communicate in any language, the agentic AI layer brings proven transformation expertise into every project. With Kyano Lorna, SAP migrations remain fully auditable and can be delivered faster, more efficiently, and with reduced risk.
Unlike AI chatbots, Kyano Lorna is embedded directly within an active transformation project. The solution combines a database populated with the unique knowledge from thousands of successful projects with the ability to reach into customers' SAP landscapes to fully support project teams. The agentic AI solution scans system data, identifies potential risks early, generates transformation rules, accelerates root cause analysis, and supports active issue resolution and data verification.
"With Kyano Lorna, we are taking AI-powered SAP transformations to the next level," said Jens Amail, CEO of SNP. "We are making our decades of transformation expertise available where it creates the greatest value – directly within the project. This enables customers and partners to deliver transformations radically faster, while maintaining the highest degree of accuracy, reliability and compliance."
Following its introduction at Transformation World, SNP will roll out Kyano Lorna in phases. Customers and partners will gradually gain access to new AI-powered capabilities designed to further accelerate and simplify secure and auditable SAP transformations.
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About SNP
SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano® platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the Bluefield® approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing enterprise data faster and more securely while harnessing AI-driven innovations based on over 30 years of experience.
The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous DAX 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,600 employees worldwide at over 34 locations in 22 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 297 million in the 2025 fiscal year.
More information is available at www.snpgroup.com
SNP Group