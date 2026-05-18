Featuring close to 450 exhibitors, SIWW Water Expo connects global technology providers with ASEAN project owners and buyers to advance scalable solutions for water, energy and urban infrastructure systems

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 May 2026 - Trade visitor registration is now open for the 11th edition of the Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) Water Expo, taking place from 16 to 18 June 2026 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.In cooperation with IFAT, SIWW2026 Water Expo will bring together global water industry stakeholders, technology providers and solution developers to support collaboration across procurement, partnerships and innovation exchange. The Expo forms a cornerstone of SIWW2026 (15 to 18 June 2026), reinforcing Singapore's role as a convening platform for the global water community.Bringing together close to 450 exhibitors and trade visitors from over 65 countries and regions, SIWW2026 Water Expo presents more than 2,200 innovative solutions and technologies across water management, recycling, water treatment and desalination, energy recovery as well as digitalisation and AI solutions.Trade visitors can now register at: https://www.gevme.com/siww2026-water-expo Across Southeast Asia, rapid urbanisation and industrial growth are intensifying demand for reliable, high-quality and efficient water infrastructure, alongside integrated systems that can support energy-intensive sectors such as advanced manufacturing, data-driven industries and large-scale cooling applications.SIWW2026 Water Expo highlights water's role as a critical enabler of Asia's economic growth and infrastructure development, supporting the convergence of water, energy and digital systems across the region. It also places stronger emphasis on enabling AI-driven infrastructure, energy-intensive industries and cross-border water investment and collaboration across ASEAN — positioning the Expo as both a showcase for solutions and a platform connecting technology providers, project owners and capital to accelerate deployment across the region.SIWW2026 Water Expo will feature exhibitors that directly address Southeast Asia's most pressing water challenges in three key areas: municipal water systems, coastal and flood resilience, and industrial water management. These include advanced treatment and desalination, flood mitigation and coastal protection, as well as AI-enabled and digital solutions supporting energy-intensive operations such as data centre cooling, industrial processing and resource recovery.The Expo showcases exhibitors from around the world, with over 52% international participation, reflecting its global scale and diversity. It brings together leading technology providers and solution developers — including Autodesk, CPG Consultants, Georg Fischer, GHD, Hach, Ingersoll Rand, Jacobs, Keppel, Meiden, Nijhuis Saur Industries, RSK, Sulzer, Toray and Xylem — with more than 80 product launches and key announcements.These include ultrasound-based innovations designed to break down PFAS contaminants in wastewater without chemicals or incineration, advanced rainwater capture and treatment systems for industrial use, and next-generation UV systems designed for ultra-pure water applications such as in semiconductors industry. These range of innovations highlight how water technologies are being deployed to improve efficiency, strengthen resilience and support sustainable infrastructure development across the region.In addition, SIWW2026 Water Expo features a dedicated Startup Zone, showcasing emerging innovators advancing digital water systems, AI-enabled technologies, advanced treatment, resource recovery and environmental intelligence. Supported by platforms such as the Digitalisation & AI Pavilion, this zone enables participants to engage directly with next-generation solution providers alongside established industry players.SIWW2026 Water Expo is expected to convene a broad cross-section of the global water ecosystem, bringing together senior stakeholders across government, industry and infrastructure development. Participation spans key stakeholder groups including regulators and utilities, government agencies, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firms, and international trade and investment organisations.Representatives include stakeholders from national and city-level water authorities such as PUB (Singapore), the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) in Malaysia, Maynilad Water Services, Melbourne Water Corporation, and Air Selangor, alongside global engineering and infrastructure firms including AECOM, AtkinsRéalis, Jacobs, and Arup. Development and financing institutions such as the World Bank Group and International Finance Corporation (IFC), alongside regional chambers of commerce and trade agencies, further strengthen SIWW Water Expo's role in linking policy, capital and project delivery across Asia's water sector.SIWW2026 Water Expo will offer a curated lineup designed to support knowledge exchange, dialogue and business engagement. This includes integrated showcases and platforms, such as refreshed thematic zones and expanded international participation from key water markets across Europe, Asia and the Americas. These provide opportunities for buyers, project owners and solution providers to connect around emerging technologies, market trends and real-world applications.The programme is structured across key content platforms, including Main Stage 1, Main Stage 2, and the Technology Forum. Main Stage 1 will focus on urban water security, resilience, financing and coastal protection, highlighting how cities are adopting more predictive, data-driven approaches to infrastructure planning and climate adaptation. Main Stage 2 will explore water opportunities and challenges across Southeast Asia, including water resource management, affordability, decentralised systems and the role of water in supporting industrial and energy systems. The Technology Forum will showcase real-world case studies at the intersection of water and technology, including AI-enabled infrastructure, utility intelligence, IoT-based monitoring and risk modelling to improve operational efficiency and resilience.Trade visitor registration is now open, and industry professionals are encouraged to secure their complimentary passes early. Secure your pass here: https://www.gevme.com/siww2026-water-expo Qualified ASEAN buyers may also apply for the Hosted Buyer Programme, which offers curated business matching opportunities and enhanced access to exhibitors and partners: https://www.siww.com.sg/water-expo/whats-on/hosted-buyer-programme For more information, visit www.siww.com.sg/water-expo Hashtag: #SingaporeInternationalWaterWeek #SIWW2026

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About SIWW2026 Water Expo

Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) is one of the world's premier platforms to share and co-create innovative water, coastal and flood solutions to meet urban water and associated climate challenges.



In cooperation with IFAT and organised by Messe Munich, the SIWW Water Expo is the pre-eminent marketplace for the international water, coastal and flood community to converge and find opportunities in business. The Water Expo showcases the latest state-of-the-art solutions, technologies, products and services for cities, utilities and industry in Asia.



The SIWW2026 Water Expo will take place during SIWW2026 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.



Dates:

SIWW2026: 15 - 18 June, 2026

SIWW2026 Water Expo: 16 - 18 June, 2026



About IFAT Worldwide

In addition to IFAT Munich as the world's leading trade fair, IFAT now comprises eleven trade fairs around the globe, forming the world's largest network for environmental technologies. The IFAT network includes IE expo Shanghai, IE expo Chengdu, IE expo Guangzhou, and IE expo Shenzhen, as well as IFAT Africa in Johannesburg, IFAT Eurasia in Istanbul, IFAT India in Mumbai, IFAT Delhi in New Delhi, IFAT Brasil in São Paulo, and the Singapore International Water Week (in cooperation with IFAT). Since 2026, IFAT Saudi Arabia in Riyadh has joined the portfolio. Together, the events of the IFAT network act as a driving force advancing the global transformation toward sustainable technologies.

About Messe München

As one of the world's leading trade fair organizers, Messe München presents the world of tomorrow at around 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include twelve of the world's leading trade fairs such as bauma, BAU, IFAT and electronica. Messe München's portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as for new technologies. Together with its 1,300 employees in the group and associated companies, it organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Türkiye, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand and the USA. With an international network of affiliated companies and foreign representatives, Messe München is active worldwide. Each year, more than 150 events attract around 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors in Germany and abroad. This makes Messe München an important economic engine that generates billions in purchasing power.





Singapore International Water Week