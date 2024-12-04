Shopee Kiap Kiap

S$10,000 Donation Through Shopee Kiap Kiap Game: Shopee is targeting to raise S$10,000 through its popular Shopee Kiap Kiap game, where every 5 plays contribute S$0.01 to the cause. The accumulated amount will be directed to CCF’s programs supporting youth cancer survivors.



Storytelling and Awareness on Shopee’s Website: Shopee will feature the stories of the youth survivors and their artwork on its website, helping to raise awareness about childhood cancer and the strength and resilience of these young individuals.

Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2024 - Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and the Children’s Cancer Foundation (CCF) are excited to announce a new collaboration to support— a unique art exhibition and auction that aims to empower youth survivors who grapple with employment challenges due to their health struggles by providing them with a platform to showcase their creativity and resilience.Shopee is pledging significant support to theinitiative, with a series of activities designed to engage the public, raise awareness, and for Shopee to make donations to CCF:“We are deeply honored to collaborate with the Children’s Cancer Foundation on this meaningful initiative,” said Chua Kel Jin, Director of Shopee Singapore. “At Shopee, we believe in the power of community, creativity, and giving back. Throughand this partnership, we hope to raise awareness and provide these young survivors with a platform to shine.”Theshines a spotlight on the extraordinary creativity of youth cancer survivors, offering them a platform to express themselves through art.Through this programme, these resilient young individuals gain access to customised art skills training that not only hone their craft but also opens doors to future career opportunities. By empowering them with the tools to develop their talents, the initiative helps foster a sense of purpose, self-confidence, and hope.Theinitiative will kick off on 3 December and run until 12 December 2024. To learn more about the initiative or to participate in thegame, visit https://shopee.sg/m/1212kiap-ccf Hashtag: #shopee #shopeegivesback #ARTrepreneur2024 #shopeekiapkiap #CCF #CSR

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.



About Children’s Cancer Foundation

Founded in 1992, the Children's Cancer Foundation (CCF) is a Social Service Agency dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for children with cancer and their families. With a mission to improve emotional, social, and medical well-being, CCF is committed to becoming a leading provider of resources and psychosocial services for those impacted by childhood cancer.



