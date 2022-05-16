The UAE has established itself as a beacon of tolerance in the region, thanks to its visionary leadership.

The UAE leaders are conscious of moving forward and strengthening their role by encouraging cultural and civilisational dialogue among the global population and consolidating its leading position as a beacon of tolerance, the art of giving, peace, and moderation.

As the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been welcoming members of all faiths and religions to practice their faith in the country. As the new President of the UAE, it is expected he would adopt a sincere endeavour to promote the values of tolerance locally and globally.

Here are examples of how Sheikh Mohamed set a global model for tolerance:

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, visited Abu Dhabi in 2019 and promoted values of fraternity, peace, and peaceful coexistence. Pope Francis’s visit coincided with the Year of Tolerance, and Dr Ahmed El Tayyeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif in Cairo, Egypt, was also present. Sheikh Mohamed said the visit is significant because it reinforces ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Vatican.

He had said the UAE would continue to oppose intolerance and extremism regardless of its origin, embodying the noble human values the nation believes in and the openness and moderation that has always characterised its people.

The pope’s historic visit to the UAE sent a message to the globe that the Arab world — the centre of the three monotheistic faiths — whose people have lived in harmony and peace for centuries, is contrary to the often-invoked images of extremism and terrorism. Instead, the Arab region comprises millions of people who believe in peaceful coexistence and dialogue and renounce violence and extremism and are open to the world and willing to engage with it.

Set to open in 2022, the Abrahamic House is a place for learning, dialogue, and worship. It will be a cultural landmark and an inspiring global symbol that epitomises the shared values of harmonious coexistence and understanding among the three Abrahamic faiths of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

The project is supervised by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and was envisioned by Sheikh Mohamed.

On February 4, 2019, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and the Pope of the Catholic Church signed the ‘Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together’ during their historic meeting in Abu Dhabi.

In this spirit, the three places of worship that make up the Abrahamic Family House will welcome visitors from all over the world to worship, learn and engage in dialogue.

Besides, the complex will offer a variety of daily programmes and activities and host international conferences and world summits that promote harmonious coexistence within communities.

The BAPS Hindu temple is a tribute to the social, economic, and cultural unity of the UAE and India, as a supreme symbol of the bilateral relations between the countries, which have grown in strength, especially over the last few years under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir, which is under construction, is a stellar example of the benevolence of the UAE Rulers. Their vision and kindness make the country a hub that attracts and hosts people from all over the world irrespective of their religion, caste, or belief.

