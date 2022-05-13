RIYADH — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call with the Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday.



During the call, they reviewed aspects of Saudi-Indian relations in many areas of cooperation, and ways to support and enhance them to serve the interests of the two countries and achieve more stability and prosperity for the two friendly countries and peoples.



The two ministers also discussed the latest developments in regional and international arenas and the efforts exerted in this regard, especially the strengthening of international peace and security.

