RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmad Bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh Monday met with Thai Minister of Labor Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain and a number of undersecretaries of the ministry too attended the meeting.



The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, where the meeting also witnessed the signing of two agreements in the fields of employing general workforce and domestic workers with the aim of setting a legal framework for all procedures necessary for the effective employment of the Thai workforce in Saudi Arabia.



The deals also included protecting the rights of workers and employers and organizing the contract relations between them, and setting mechanisms for follow-up and implementation and the joint execution for the provisions of these two agreements.



This meeting is part of the ministry’s efforts to build and enhance international bilateral relations with counterpart ministries in countries of the world in a way that contributes to realizing joint goals for all parties.