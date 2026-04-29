- Rhenus Group acquires remaining 49 percent of LBH Group, achieving full ownership
- Partnership further strengthens global maritime and port logistics network
- LBH continues operating under its renowned brand while maintaining its recognized service quality
Joined expertise for strong international customer service
The partnership between Rhenus and LBH Group was initially established with the shared objective of combining LBH's global reach in port agency services with the international logistics network of Rhenus. Since then, the collaboration has strengthened both companies' capabilities, enabling the development of more comprehensive service offerings and supporting customers with increasingly customized, resilient, and efficient supply chain solutions. Uniting two highly skilled and specialized teams marks another milestone in the Rhenus Group's strategic growth plan in global trade, aiming to expand its network and foster supply chains worldwide.
Under full ownership, LBH Group will remain a central pillar of the maritime strategy of Rhenus. The company will continue to operate under its established brand, maintaining its market presence and well-recognized service quality. Inspired by the vision of expanding global logistics operations as one global team, the acquisition underscores the importance of reliable partnerships that continue to pave the way for the Rhenus Group's growth trajectory.
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About Rhenus
The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.2 billion. 39,000 employees work at 1,300 business sites in more than 70 countries and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.
Rhenus