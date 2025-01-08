GUANGZHOU, CHINA - EQS Newswire - 8 January 2025 - On December 27, 2024, Dossen Hotel Group officially rebranded its member loyalty program, "Dossen Club," as "Miao Club," with its popular mascot Qingmao taking center stage. This rebranding places Qingmao, the group's super IP, directly in front of consumers, offering a fresh, engaging experience for users. In the newly unveiled promotional video, Qingmao charms viewers with its playful antics and signature "meow," bringing joy and exclusive benefits to members while forging a closer connection with consumers.Between December 27, 2024, and January 4, 2025, Qingmao embarked on an ambitious road trip to promote Miao Club. Starting from Guangzhou, the journey covered 2,789 kilometers and included stops in Wuhan, Changsha, and Nanning. Along the way, Qingmao delighted fans at iconic locations like the Canton Tower, engaged with visitors along the Wuhan Riverbank, and played hide-and-seek at Zhengjia Ocean Park. This interactive journey allowed Qingmao to connect with the public in a vivid and personal way.Qingmao's Adventure marks the beginning of Dossen Hotel Group's efforts to establish its IP as a bridge to young consumers. It embodies the group's strategic focus on youthfulness and vibrancy, aligning perfectly with its goal of engaging younger audiences. Cheng Xinhua, founder, chairman, and CEO of Dossen Group, emphasized the importance of the approach of "youthification", stating:"Our users are becoming younger. As a lodging service provider catering to the mass market, we must also embrace youthfulness. It's essential to understand what young people like and need, and provide tailored lodging solutions for the new generation."Qingmao represents more than just a mascot; it embodies the brand's core values. According to Wu Mei, Senior Assistant to the Chairman and General Manager of Dossen's Brand Management Center, Qingmao combines practical value with emotional appeal:"Qingmao is not only cute but also charismatic. It serves as a cost-effective option for young users while acting as their 'journey guardian cat.' Qingmao brings joy to its audience and reflects Dossen's commitment to delivering affordable yet high-quality lodging experiences."In 2024, Dossen Group surpassed 100 million members, achieving remarkable growth. Between 2020 and 2023, its membership base grew by 117%, with a compound annual growth rate of 22%. A significant portion of this growth came from younger users, solidifying youthification as a core strategic direction.To appeal to this demographic, Dossen leverages a combination ofand. While maintaining its core promise of "good hotels at affordable prices," Miao Club enhances emotional connections with its audience through Qingmao's relatable and endearing personality.Cheng Xinhua underscored the transformative potential of this approach:"The youthification strategy is a vital driver for transforming and upgrading the traditional hotel industry."The journey with Qingmao is just beginning. As a "travel companion and workplace partner," Qingmao is set to explore new opportunities to strengthen its role in youth-oriented hospitality. Miao Club aims to continue evolving, delivering innovative experiences, and leading the hotel industry into a new, vibrant era.With Qingmao at its heart, Dossen Hotel Group is not just embracing change—it's redefining how hospitality connects with the next generation.Hashtag: #Dossen #MiaoClub #Qingmao

