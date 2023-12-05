OPPO will bring the OPPO X AMBUSH FLIPPED PADLOCK to consumers this festive season with a series of creative pop-up events across Asia-Pacific

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2023 - OPPO, a leading smart device brand, announced a new collaboration with fashion house AMBUSH®. The collaboration centers on a unique, stylish Flipped Padlock smartphone case designed exclusively for the OPPO Find N3 Flip by AMBUSH®Creative Director, YOON.As OPPO's latest collaboration in the world of fashion, the new campaign extends OPPO's commitment to exploring the frontiers of fashion through its compact yet powerful Find N Flip series phones.Through the collaboration, OPPO and AMBUSH® seek to reimagine the intersection of style and functionality with the new OPPO X AMBUSH FLIPPED PADLOCK, inspired by the Heart Padlock Bag designed by YOON. Perfectly embodying OPPO's brand mission, "Inspiration Ahead," the Flipped Padlock stays true to YOON's signature heart-shaped design, enveloping the compact OPPO Find N3 Flip in a trendy, eye-catching pink shade for a chic look.The OPPO X AMBUSH® collaboration goes beyond what meets the eye. The two brands have intertwined their unique styles to present a dynamic fusion of cutting-edge technology and pioneering fashion that resonates with today's tech-savvy style icons. By bringing together the powerful yet compact OPPO Find N3 Flip with YOON and AMBUSH®'s forward-looking designs, the partnership showcases how technology and fashion can be flawlessly blended."I've been a sci-fi fan since I was a kid, and technology development has always inspired my designs. The return of the Flip phone trend has brought me back to the late 1990s, a pivotal time in fashion, when futuristic styles were on the rise, and people started using style as a status symbol. This collaboration explores how the smartphone, our most-used technology product, can become an extension of who we are. With the Flipped Padlock and Flip phone, you can be anyone you want to be, which is exactly what AMBUSH® has always stood for," said YOON, Creative Director of AMBUSH®.Like AMBUSH®, the OPPO Find N3 Flip fuses vintage and modern inspiration with its retro flip design and cutting-edge technology. In its design of the Flipped Padlock, AMBUSH® has taken cues from the sleek body and powerful performance of the Find N3 Flip to create a one-of-a-kind accessory that collides Y2K style with contemporary trends.AMBUSH®'s imprint on the Flipped Padlock stands out instantly, thanks to its heart shape and metal padlock handle. Like these contrasting elements, the Flipped Padlock allows the wearer to flip the script on any situation too. No matter the circumstances, a flip is all that's needed to unlock a boundless world.The OPPO X AMBUSH FLIPPED PADLOCK case for the OPPO Find N3 Flip is set to debut in December in China, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. To learn more about the OPPO X AMBUSH FLIPPED PADLOCK and availability, please visit the official campaign website Hashtag: #OPPO

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



About AMBUSH®

AMBUSH® was founded in 2008 by YOON and VERBAL as an experimental line of jewelry - innovative pop art-inspired designs capturing a distinct Tokyo aesthetic. The iconic trademarked POW!® motif received wide media coverage around the world. With apparel created as a canvas to complete the aesthetic YOON envisioned, AMBUSH® evolved into unisex ready-to-wear collections.



The brand made its Paris debut in 2015 with YOON and VERBAL listed as two of Business of Fashion's Top500 people influencing the global fashion industry for 4 consecutive years since 2015. In 2017 AMBUSH® was selected as one of the top 8 finalists for the LVMH PRIZE. AMBUSH®'s uniquely crafted parts form an idiosyncratic style that led to commissions and collaborations with an illustrious list, including Nike, Converse, Rimowa, Moët & Chandon, Gentle Monster, Bvlgari, Sacai, UNDERCOVER and others.



In 2018, AMBUSH® debuted at Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo. In the same year, Kim Jones named YOON as Jewelry Director for Dior Men, with the first creations for the house appearing in the S/S 2019 collection in Paris. In 2022, AMBUSH® presented the brand's first runway at Milan Fashion Week and began experimenting with Web3 and other technologies to enhance the customer experience. AMBUSH® opened its first Tokyo flagship store in September 2016; the second store in Tokyo opened in 2019. The brand expanded globally in 2022 and 2023 with new stores in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Ginza. These spaces encapsulate the brand's ethos and extend the AMBUSH® Universe.



