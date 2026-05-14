The Company is still in the process of finalising the annual results of the Group for the Year. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the Board's preliminary assessment and review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Year and information currently available to the Company, which have not been reviewed or audited by the auditors of the Company nor the audit committee of the Company, and may therefore be subject to change. The Group's preliminary results for the Year are expected to be announced on 27 May 2026 and may be different from the information as stated in this announcement. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited
Oi Wah is a financing service provider in Hong Kong, mainly providing short-term secured financing, including pawn loans and mortgage loans. The Group established its first pawnshop in 1975 and currently owns 10 pawnshops and one premium service center in various locations in Hong Kong. Oi Wah diversified into mortgage loan business in 2009. The Group is the first local pawn shop which successfully listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 12 March 2013.
Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited