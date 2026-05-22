At the International Hydrogen Development Symposium 2026 today (May 18), nine pioneering companies from Korea, the Chinese Mainland, France, and Hong Kong - including Hyundai Motor Group - signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding on hydrogen ecosystem building, marking a major step toward advancing the city's green economy. Photo shows Deputy Minister for Territorial and Urban Policy at Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea, Mr Jeong Eui-kyung (back row, second right); the Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Miss Diane Wong (back row, second left); the Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services, Mr Poon Kwok-ying (back row, first left); and the Director-General of Investment Promotion of Invest Hong Kong, Ms Alpha Lau (back row, first right), witnessing the signing.

At the International Hydrogen Development Symposium 2026 today (May 18), nine pioneering companies from Korea, the Chinese Mainland, France, and Hong Kong - including Hyundai Motor Group - signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding on hydrogen ecosystem building, marking a major step toward advancing the city's green economy. Photo shows the Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Miss Diane Wong, delivering a speech.

At the International Hydrogen Development Symposium 2026 today (May 18), nine pioneering companies from Korea, the Chinese Mainland, France, and Hong Kong - including Hyundai Motor Group - signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding on hydrogen ecosystem building, marking a major step toward advancing the city's green economy. Photo shows the Director-General of Investment Promotion of Invest Hong Kong, Ms Alpha Lau, delivering a speech.

At the International Hydrogen Development Symposium 2026 today (May 18), nine pioneering companies from Korea, the Chinese Mainland, France, and Hong Kong - including Hyundai Motor Group - signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding on hydrogen ecosystem building, marking a major step toward advancing the city's green economy. Photo shows (from left) Senior Vice President (Sustainability) for Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), Ms Olivia To; the Director-General of Investment Promotion of InvestHK, Ms Alpha Lau; Executive Vice President and Head of Energy & Hydrogen Policy Sub-Division at Hyundai Motor Group, Mr Seung Kyu-shin; Deputy Minister for Territorial and Urban Policy at Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea, Mr Jeong Eui-kyung; the Global Head of Financial Services, Fintech & Sustainability of InvestHK, Mr King Leung; and Senior Vice President, Transport, Logistics and Industrials of InvestHK, Ms Bonnie Ho, at the symposium.

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