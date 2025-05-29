New Achievement in Global Industrial Digital Transformation: “2025 International Cooperation Forum on Industrial Digital Transformation” held in Brazil, co-hosted by WAA

The forum unveiled multiple collaborative achievements: ApexBrasil, CIETC and the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). São Paulo's Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Competitiveness (Investe SP) and China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) inked an MoU. WAA and partners released the "Research Report on AI-Powered New Connectivity Enabling the New Industrial Revolution". The BRICS Industrial Innovation Contest – Brazil National Round and The World Consumer Electronics Innovation Congress 2025 were officially launched.
Keynote speeches were delivered by representatives from global institutions and enterprises, including BPIC, the Department of Sectoral Studies and Policies of Innovation and Infrastructure (IPEA), University of Brasília (UnB), International SparkLink Alliance (iSLA), Network Innovation and Development Alliance (NIDA), Suzano, Vale Brazil, Huawei TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD., CICC and Kuaishou. Participants engaged in thematic discussions on "Towards 2030 AI-Powered WAN Infrastructure (AI WAN)" and "How to Promote the Sustainable Development of Industrial Digital Transformation", sharing best practices, exploring collaboration models, and promoting synergy across industries to accelerate cooperation in the new industrial revolution.
Yang He, Executive Deputy Secretary-General of WAA, stated that the 2025 International Cooperation Forum on Industrial Digital Transformation will provide significant momentum for global industrial digital transformation. It is expected to make proactive explorations in standard formulation, cooperation mechanism development, and ecosystem innovation. With its vision of "Providing the best WLAN experience for the digital world", WAA will continue to aggregate global WLAN industry chain resources, promote coordinated development across the entire industrial chain, empower the construction of digital world infrastructure, and drive industrial digital transformation through premium WLAN experiences.
As the world's first international industrial and standards organization dedicated to WLAN application experiences, WAA has attracted over 80 global industry chain partners since its establishment in September 2022, establishing cooperative relationships with numerous international industrial organizations. WAA has developed a mature WLAN product performance testing and certification system, having released multiple white papers and application experience standards while completing certifications for multiple products. These efforts have significantly contributed to the healthy development of the global WLAN industry.
