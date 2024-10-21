International Chefs Day offers chefs a unique opportunity to connect closely with children, teaching them about the delights of cooking and all about our hero ingredients. This celebration is more than just a day; it's a chance to make a lasting impact on the lives of young people, encouraging them to explore the culinary arts and learning about different food groups. Nestlé Professional also provides a comprehensive toolkit that includes posters, recipe cards, workshop tips, games and educational resources. Among these is a 'balanced plate' guide, designed to inspire young chefs to create well-balanced meals using a variety of food groups. Events across the globe will include cooking workshops, education sessions, food safety awareness, farm visits, food art and cultural culinary journeys. In 2023, International Chefs Day reached new heights with 456 events across the globe, involving about 3,700 chefs and over 140,000 children. This year, we are excited to build on this success, engaging even more young minds in culinary workshops that emphasize the joys of cooking and the importance of a balanced diet. 2024 also marks the 20 th anniversary of the creation of International Chefs Day celebrations. This initiative is part of the broader Nestlé for Healthier Kids program (N4HK), which promotes balanced diets and healthy lifestyle habits for children aged 3–12 and supports parents and caregivers to raise healthier kids. By collaborating with Worldchefs on International Chefs Day, we are taking another step towards achieving this ambitious goal, ensuring that children worldwide have the tools and knowledge they need to make informed food choices.

