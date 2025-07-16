MSIG Hong Kong is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co Ltd and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, Asia's leading general insurance brand with presence in 50 countries and regions globally. The Group is amongst the world's top 10 insurance groups based on gross revenue and one of Japan's leading insurers with A+ Stable credit rating. With over 40,000 employees world-wide, MSIG is represented in all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Korea, India and Taiwan. MSIG Hong Kong offers a wide range of solutions and services through an extensive distribution network including agents, brokers, and bancassurance alliances with leading banks. It has been providing general insurance solutions to customers in Hong Kong for more than 170 years, dating as far back as 1855.

