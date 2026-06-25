

Executive Summary of MET Group Climate Impact Report 2025 SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 25 June 2026 - MET Group has published its Climate Impact Report 2025, highlighting how the company continues to balance decarbonisation, security of supply, and affordability through an integrated portfolio of gas, LNG, renewables, and energy storage solutions.





The report comes amid European debates about how to preserve climate ambition while also maintaining industrial competitiveness and investment attractiveness. It describes the way MET Group's integrated gas, LNG, power, renewables, and battery storage portfolio supports Europe's efforts to address the energy trilemma.





The Climate Impact Report reflects a year of continued progress in MET Group's climate journey, including growth in green electricity generation, an increased share of energy transition investments in the company's capital allocation, and the first GHG inventory subject to third-party limited assurance.





In 2025, the Group increased the proportion of its CAPEX directed toward renewable energy and BESS projects to 39%. Renewable generation reached 625 GWh, supported by new solar parks in Germany and Italy, including the Group's first Agri-PV project. MET also inaugurated one of Hungary's largest BESS facilities at Dunamenti Power Station, supporting grid flexibility and renewable integration.



MET Group's average grid emission factor across its retail power markets improved from 279 to 255gCO₂e/kWh, which was primarily driven by significant portfolio growth in cleaner markets such as Spain.



For the first time, MET Group's greenhouse gas inventory has been subject to limited assurance by PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich.



MET Group's climate approach strives to achieve alignment with the EU Fit for 55 framework and integrates climate-related risk management into long-term strategic planning and investment decisions. The report outlines MET's approach to managing both physical and transition risks, while reinforcing the role of diversified assets, flexible infrastructure, and integrated trading operations in supporting resilience across evolving energy markets.



In his first Climate Impact Report statement as Group CEO, Huibert Vigeveno emphasised: "Our ambition to be a European energy champion, able to provide our customers with cleaner energy, positions us to support Europe in addressing the energy transition trilemma of decarbonisation, security of supply, and affordability – advancing the transition in a way that is commercially sustainable, operationally reliable, and affordable for the customers and stakeholders we serve."





Huibert Vigeveno added: "Europe should move beyond framing the energy transition primarily as a climate obligation and instead position it as an industrial and technological opportunity. Sustained leadership in climate action will ultimately depend on Europe's ability to remain an attractive hub for investment, foster innovation, and enable the large-scale industrial deployment of new solutions."





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MET Group

MET Group is an integrated European energy company, headquartered in Switzerland, with activities and assets in natural gas, LNG, power, and renewables. MET serves customers in 24 countries through subsidiaries, and is present in 33 national energy markets as well as 51 international trading hubs. The company's 1,400+ employees represent close to 60 nationalities. MET has extensive experience operating renewable and flexible assets, thus providing the widest possible support to energy transition. In 2025, MET Group's consolidated sales revenue amounted to EUR 28.5 billion, with a total transacted volume of natural gas amounting to 241 BCM and total traded electricity of 160 TWh.

MET Group