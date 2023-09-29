About B Lab: B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 380,000 workers in over 4,500 B Corps across 79 countries and 153 industries, and more than 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net .

Lever Style is the world's premier apparel production platform for premium labels such as Hugo Boss, Paul Smith, and Amie Leon Dore, outdoor/activewear brands such as Arc'teryx, Vuori and J Lindeberg, and e-commerce pioneers such as Bonobos, Stitch Fix and Mizzen + Main. Our innovative, high mix-low volume solution reduces excess inventory and stockouts, and offers unparalleled product expertise. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, our versatile approach is rooted in decades of technical expertise gained from working with many of the world's top brands. We enable our clients to consolidate their vendor base, reduce production complexity, overheads, and management headaches.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.