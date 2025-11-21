Step into Noëlia, a picturesque winter village featuring Hong Kong’s largest interactive Wishing Lake, alongside seasonal activities and the district-wide celebration in Central

A Village of Wishes and Wonder: Experience Noëlia at LANDMARK

Unlock Joyful Wishes Rewards and Enjoy Curated Gifts

Special Offers for "Winter Wonderland in Central" Visitors

Event Details

Pass Type

Access Details

Price

Onstage Experience Pass

Adult (Aged 12 or above)

HK$100 / Person

Child (Aged 4-11)

HK$50 / Person

Infant (Aged 3 or below)

Free



Gift Shop & Merchandise

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2025 - This festive season, LANDMARK welcomes a new chapter of holiday magic to Central, unveilinga one-of-a-kind experience and its largest festive installation to date. From, LANDMARK ATRIUM will transform into an enchanting French château‑inspired winter village, rising 11 metres high and spanning 30 metres across. This immersive spectacle offers captivating experiences at every turn, fromto the thrilling slide and specially designed photo opportunities, all coming together to create a memorable holiday atmosphere.said: "For generations, LANDMARK has been synonymous with Central's most festive moments. This year, with Noëlia at LANDMARK and our wider partnershipwith the Hong Kong Tourism Board, we not only honour that legacy but also reaffirm our commitment to keeping Central vibrant and inspiring. It reflects the spirit of our ongoing Tomorrow's CENTRAL transformation — delivering unique new experiences and making Central more exciting than ever for everyone."Legend whispers that far beneath the winter skies lies a festive town – Noëlia. Cradled between snowfall and starlight, the fabled lakeside village awakens with the season of giving, revealing itself in all its splendour within LANDMARK ATRIUM.Beneath the watchful glow of a towering lighthouse, in a world alive with festive energy and intricate details, visitors will discover. Revered in old tales and said to make all wishes come true, it invites guests to cast an enchanted coin into its shimmering surface. As a wish is dedicated to someone special, mystical guardians underwater carry this heartfelt sentiment into Noëlia's magical realm, illuminating an impressive 12-by-12-metre LED canvas and creating an unforgettable moment right in the heart of LANDMARK.For those seeking a thrill, theoffers a sweeping, 8-metre descent curving through Noëlia, a delight for the young and the young at heart. Guests can also capture cherished memories at thea trendy sensation from Korea, perfect for posing with Noëlia villagers and taking home a unique keepsake.Upon entering the, every turn promises new discoveries and delight. The majestic 11‑metre lighthouse adds a dramatic silhouette, while above Noëlia's wise owl circles its peak, joined by a gently driftingthat animates the winter skyline. Interactive features bring the village to life — from thewhereappear and spin with every toll, thebookshop with its chimney puffing smoke into the crisp air, thefantastical hot-air balloons, to thecake shop tempting the eye with mouth-watering creations. Visitors can also capture a special moment in a whimsical sidecar photo spot — a nod to vintage holiday travel — perfect for sharing smiles and memories with friends and family.In, artistry meets illumination with Baccarat's grand crystal chandelier, casting a warm radiance. Baccarat gift boxes, ornaments, and candles in signature red packaging adorn the worktable to accentuate the atelier's refinement. Nearby, thewindow display evokes a winter legend frozen in silver, showcasing Christofle's iconic collections. These timeless designs bring artisanal elegance and countless silver reflections to Noëlia's streetscape.Moreover, every half-hour, Noëlia reveals a breathtaking light show, enveloping the entire landscape in a glittering cascade. From intricate façades to kinetic, interactive details, every element is crafted to immerse visitors in a celebration where generosity and imagination meet.A curated range of Noëlia‑themed merchandise is available atlocated at G/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM, giving visitors a chance to bring the village's holiday charm home.Entry to the full Noëlia experience is ticketed, with— a local charity dedicated to empowering and supporting youth in rehabilitation.This festive season, LANDMARK elevates the spirit of celebration with an array of unparalleled "Joyful Wishes Rewards"., every shopping excursion and culinary experience across LANDMARK unlocks a world of exclusive privileges.Shoppers can enjoy up toand. Further sweetening the experience arefrom Mandarin Oriental, Caviar House & Prunier, Christofle and more. For the very first time, shoppers also receiveto the Noëlia experience — making this year's celebrations the most magical yet.Shoppers who spend with AMEX Centurion® / The Platinum Card® / American Express® Peninsula Platinum Cards can also enjoy the AMEX-exclusive Bonus Rewards to unlock the maximum rewards.*Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to the website for more details.Beyond "Noëlia at LANDMARK", Hongkong Land proudly partners with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to transform Central into a festive hub with "Winter Wonderland in Central".Visitors who make a purchase or participate in a workshop at "Winter Wonderland in Central" can extend their celebrations to LANDMARK with an exclusive offer:will be available to those purchasing two or more stage passes at the Noëlia Gift Shop on the G/F of LANDMARK Atrium, upon presenting their receipt.This holiday season, LANDMARK invites everyone to experience the magic of Noëlia and the joy of giving — creating festive memories to treasure long after the season ends.21 November 2025 to 1 January 202610:30am – 8:00pmG/F, LANDMARK ATRIUMPlease note children aged 11 or below must be accompanied by an adult (18+).Hashtag: #LANDMARKHK

About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group's Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures and five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, which is due to be completed in 2028. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

